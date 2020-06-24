Sector Deal
World's largest turbines confirmed for UK waters, as questions asked over domestic content
Giant Dogger Bank project confirms plans to import GE's 12MW turbines, sparking debate over industry's domestic content goals
UK offshore wind sector secures £100m supply chain boost
Industry-funded programme to develop 'globally competitive' UK supply chain and help support over 650 companies
BEIS urged to embed clean growth and diversity across all Sector Deals
UK should follow example of Offshore Wind Sector Deal and strike further industry agreements that place onus on delivering green benefits, says BEIS Committee
Blowing in the wind: Is the new sector deal a realistic plan for UK offshore wind?
Prospect's Sue Ferns welcomes the government's new Offshore Wind Sector Deal, but warns some key challenges for the industry remain unaddressed
Power up: Government publishes sector deal to supercharge offshore wind industry
New sector deal aims to boost UK manufacturing base and tap into offshore wind industry's huge export potential
Offshore wind: UK export value lies in intellectual property
UK should focus on building intellectual property over manufacturing jobs to maximise opportunity of offshore wind, industry report concludes
Nuclear Sector Deal: Government promises £200m push to drive down nuclear costs
Greg Clark says new investment in R&D and skills will help cement UK's position as a 'world leader' in nuclear power