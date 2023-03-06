Science and Technology Facilities Council

'Dramatic event' response: UKRI unveils £4m centre for climate resilient cities

R&D

'Dramatic event' response: UKRI unveils £4m centre for climate resilient cities

UK Research and Innovation announces new Centre of Excellence for Resilient Infrastructure Analysis, as it invites academics to apply for share of research funding pot

clock 06 March 2023 • 2 min read
