Satellite climate data project secures £5m UK boost
New £5m virtual data centre utilising cutting edge satellite technology could help lower risk of climate impacts, government claims
Green data centre to use liquid immersion to cut emissions
Cornish data centre will be powered using on-site solar panels and local wind power
EU plans first satellite fleet to monitor CO2 in every country
Three orbiters will give first complete view of earth's surface, transforming the way carbon emissions are monitored and reported
E.ON plugs in to satellites to spot draughty homes
Energy giant is working with European Space Agency to identify the homes most in need of energy efficiency upgrades