Sanyo to invest $555m in rapid solar expansion
Fresh from Panasonic takeover, Japanese technology firm reveals plan to break European solar market
Solar shines for Sanyo in Italy
Japanese firm to build 7.5MW plant in Puglia
Sanyo to sell homes powered by solar panels and Li-ion batteries
Japanese homebuyers eligible for subsidies for electronics giant's eco-friendly houses
Panasonic tables Sanyo offer to create clean tech powerhouse
Electronics giant aims to bolster solar and battery business with $4.5bn takeover bid
Chinese utility to build $1.2bn renewables production hub
Guodian facility to make thin-film solar cells and wind turbines
Is clean tech the driver behind Panasonic's raid on Sanyo?
Reports claim Panasonic's potential multi-billion dollar take over of Sanyo could represent one of the world's largest ever clean tech deals