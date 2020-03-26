retailers
Retailers hit carbon targets two years early
Emissions from retailers such as Morrison's, John Lewis and Sainsbury's down a third since 2005
Tesco teams up with WWF to halve environmental impact of food shop
Long-term partnership aims to respond to customer demand and slash the environmental impact of average Brit's shopping basket
MPs call on online retailers to explain impact of fast fashion
Environmental Audit Committee demands Amazon, Boohoo, ASOS, Misguided, and PrettyLittleThing come clean about their environmental impact
'Morally indefensible': Gove announces food waste crackdown in conference speech
Environment Secretary promises £15m to fund food redistribution pilot