Rail electrification

Work to electrify Midland Main Line confirmed as government rail plan faces criticism

BusinessGreen

Work to electrify Midland Main Line confirmed as government rail plan faces criticism

Long-promised electrification of line between Kettering and Market Harborough to kick off on Christmas Eve, but government's scaled-back rail vision continues to face criticism

clock 22 December 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Heat pumps are suitable for all types of housing, government-backed study concludes

16 December 2021 • 3 min read
02

Climate innovation diversification and green business models

16 December 2021 • 4 min read
03

Why bi-directional charging can help accelerate electric vehicle uptake

17 December 2021 • 4 min read
04

European supermarkets drop Brazilian beef products over deforestation links

16 December 2021 • 3 min read
05

Rolls-Royce claims UK SMR nuclear arm 'fully funded' after £85m Qatar backing

21 December 2021 • 3 min read