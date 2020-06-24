Powerfuel
2Co Energy saves Hatfield CCS project with Powerfuel takeover
Private equity-backed firm revives proposals for Humberside CCS cluster
Powerfuel rescue bid in doubt over lack of government support
Government signals it will not support large-scale 900MW Hatfield CCS project
Rising from the ashes - Powerfuel administration not the end for UK CCS
Coalition confident projects will move forward as experts warn funding problems must be addressed
Hatfield CCS parent firm falls into administration
Administrators of Doncaster-based Powerfuel Plc blame £635m funding gap
Bumper day for CCS and wind energy as EU dishes out fresh funding
Increased support for CCS and offshore wind through the Pre-Budget Report followed by award of £262m in EU funding
Powerfuel welcomes EU carbon capture funding
Experts predict flagship project could provide base for Yorkshire CCS hub
Powerfuel's Hatfield CCS plant tipped to win EU funding
Plant will be only successful bidder to use IGCC technology if EU Parliament approves recommendations
E.ON and Powerfuel confirm CCS funding application
Both firms have applied for €180m each of EU money to help with carbon capture and storage demonstration