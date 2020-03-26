power cut
Government promises to make grid more resilient following power cut probe
BEIS promises action to make grid more resilient will support decarbonisation
Silent Power: Electric vans promise clean back up power for vulnerable customers
Northern Powergrid launches pioneering smart grid trial, where electric vans replace diesel generators as back up power supplies
Grid operator recommends review of back-up power to prevent outages
Infrastructure, resilience, and embedded generation should all be reviewed following the power cut on 9 August, National Grid has said
Learning from the August 9 power cut: Can demand response now provide higher levels of dependability than nuclear?
The August 9 power cut has clearly shown that demand response has already helped the system to recover quickly and cheaply, argues Tim Rotheray of the Association for Decentralised Energy