Port Talbot Steelworks

Drax biomass power station named as UK's largest CO2 emitter

Energy

Drax biomass power station named as UK's largest CO2 emitter

New analysis from think tank Ember states the biomass power station is 'by far' largest single emitter in UK power sector, but operator insists 'well-established science' confirms that it results in substantial emissions savings

clock 30 July 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read