Pope Francis
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Anger and ambition
From banned newspapers to bracket breakdowns, all the key moments from Day 3 of the UN climate talks in Madrid
'Time is running out': Pope Francis urges business leaders to tackle climate emergency
Pontiff yesterday warned leading investors and energy giants that climate change 'threatens the very future of the human family'
'No time to lose': Pope urges oil majors to tackle climate change
Pope Francis calls climate change a challenge of 'epochal proportions' that must be resisted with a wholesale switch to clean fuels