politics
Clive Lewis to run for Labour leadership
Shadow Treasury Minister responsible for Sustainable Economics promises to tackle the climate crisis with a 'different kind of party'
Peers for the Planet: House of Lords plots climate focus
"Peers for the Planet" will exist both as a parliamentary group and a non-profit organisation
Labour would 'radically transform economy' to focus on climate change
Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey says economic and social regeneration must be part of transition to low-carbon future
Labour promises massive energy efficiency rollout
Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey outlines fresh policy to save households £1bn a year on energy bills