Pogust Goodhead

London law firm scores £450m from investment manager to tackle corporate wrongdoing

Management

London law firm scores £450m from investment manager to tackle corporate wrongdoing

Investment touted by law firm founder as 'a capitalist solution to the negative externalities of capitalism'

clock 03 October 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read