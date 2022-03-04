PEPA

On EPC energy efficiency standards and heat pumps: Is there a bigger issue at play?

The UK needs more focus on short-term energy efficiency measures which can cut the costs of energy-hungry heating systems, writes Andrew Parkin from the Property Energy Professionals Association (PEPA)

