Paris Summit
Five things your business needs to know about the Paris Agreement
As the Paris Agreement formally enters into force today BusinessGreen recaps the essential features of the treaty - and why businesses should care
Governments agree plans for 1.5 degree research report
IPCC gets green light to investigate feasibility of halting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, despite growing concerns that target has already slipped out of reach
Why businesses must prepare for a post-Paris Agreement world
Climate treaty could transform business environment in decades to come, warns Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership
Corporates outstrip host countries on sustainability agenda
In countries such as US, Japan and Australia business is more engaged on green agenda than policymakers, according to new analysis
Reports: Big emitters prep Paris Agreement ratification
Local media reports suggest Brazil, the US and China could all formally approve Paris Agreement in the coming weeks
Christiana Figueres: How to achieve global change with a 'moonshot attitude'
In one of her final interviews as UN climate chief, Christiana Figueres reveals why she believes the world has turned a corner in the fight against climate action - and why businesses are now seeing climate action as an opportunity
Climate change hits referendum spotlight during TV debate
Rudd and Johnson go head to head over EU's role in tackling climate change
France poised to become first G20 country to ratify Paris Agreement
French Senate backs bill to ratify global treaty, with President Hollande expected to enact it in within a fortnight
Have we reached a turning point in the carbon war?
Jeremy Leggett's latest book offers the inside track on the last two years of climate and energy politics - and leaves you daring to hope that we may be starting to win the battle against climate change
Over 150 firms now signed up to 'science-based' carbon targets push
Metro AG, Toyota, and Ben & Jerry's among 41 companies who have signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative since December
Energy Transitions Commission: Energy supply and productivity hold key to accelerated decarbonisation
In its first tranche of analysis, expert group calls for increased renewables rollout and significant improvements in energy productivity to keep warming under two degrees
175 countries sign global climate pact
Record-breaking number of nations sign Paris Agreement in New York, hailing treaty as a new chapter in the fight against climate change
Lord Bourne: Paris Agreement proves that the UK is stronger in the EU
Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen, Energy and Climate Change Minister Lord Bourne argues a UK exit from the EU would be a "serious backward step" for the climate change agenda
Delegates gather in New York for 'climate neutral' signing ceremony
Travel emissions of national delegations will be offset through cancellation of UN-approved Certified Emission Reduction credits
The Paris Agreement: Businesses need to understand that this time it's different
Today's signing ceremony is not only a moment of historic significance, but a signpost towards a future of regulatory reform, new investment opportunities and a changing world order
Top businesses celebrate as record number of countries prepare to sign Paris Agreement
More than 100 leading companies issue statement of support for the treaty, which the UN labels a 'critical next step' towards a sustainable future
Businesses tout market opportunities from Paris Agreement
Leading sustainability executives urge governments to ratify Paris Agreement as soon as possible to stimulate clean growth and unleash low-carbon market opportunity
World Bank to spend 28% of investments on climate change projects
The world's biggest provider of public finance to developing countries will refocus its financing efforts towards tackling climate change, group said
US and China will sign Paris Agreement this month
Two countries promise to take "domestic steps" to confirm participation in the climate pact as early as possible this year
World Meteorological Organisation urges world leaders to ratify Paris Agreement to avert climate disaster
Call for action comes amid stark warning that 2015 broke record after record for being the hottest, driest and wettest year on record
Marshall Islands ratifies Paris Agreement
Island nation says it will continue to lead the 'High Ambition Coalition' as its Parliament rubber stamps climate treaty
Why delivering on the Paris Agreement means transforming the whole economy
100 days on from COP 21, business and policy experts say more needs to be done to decarbonise all of the UK economy, not just the power sector
What does the green economy think of the Paris Agreement 100 days on?
Today marks 100 days since the Paris Agreement was reached - we asked green leaders whether their feelings toward the deal have changed since the dramatic denouement of the summit
Lord Deben: Brexit poses a 'huge threat' to Paris Agreement
Chair of the Committee on Climate Change claims Brexit would be a major setback to global action on climate change