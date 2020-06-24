P
Cleaning up: P&G to double recycled plastic in household product packaging
Consumers goods giant claims 300 million cleaning bottles will be made from recycled plastic in Europe from early 2020
Ariel and Lenor commit to help clean up plastics packaging mountain
P&G set new target to reduce plastic use in European Fabric Care brands by 30 per cent by 2025
