Ontario
Ontario reveals sweeping $7bn climate change plan
Leaked document reveals Canadian province plans massive investment in low-carbon heat and transport to cut emissions
Ford focuses on PV with US panel sale
Manufacturer teams up with SunPower to offer solar panels to US buyers of electric Focus when it goes on sale later this year
Ontario calling out for UK offshore wind expertise
Opportunities abound for firms with transferable skills, says Trillium Power Wind Corp chief executive
Samsung big winner as Ontario signs multibillion-dollar clean energy deal
Consortium to build 2,500MW of wind and solar power capacity as part of $6.6bn project
Ontario Renewables Act to provide $4.5bn economic boost
Study argues that legislation designed to promote adoption of renewable energy will provide significant economic gains
Canadian Hydro snaps up "world's largest" offshore wind project
Just days after Ontario confirms feed-in tariff incentives, leading utility acquires giant 4.4GW Great Lakes wind farm project
Regional carbon rules gather pace
New legislation in Ontario and Washington confirm that the march of regional carbon rules is refusing to slow down
Ontario targets end to coal power
Canadian province on track to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2014, replacing them with a mix of nuclear, gas and renewables