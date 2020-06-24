microbeads
'Trailblazing': Sky announces 10 plastic waste-busting firms share in £6m funding pot
Government teams up with Sky to support innovations such as biodegradable water bottles, packaging made from seaweed, and plastic-free tampons
UK microbead ban comes into full effect
Ban on sale of products containing plastic microbeads comes into force across England and Scotland
WHO launches health review after microplastics found in 90 per cent of bottled water
Researchers find levels of plastic fibres in popular bottled water brands could be twice as high as those found in tap water
Microplastic pollution in oceans is far worse than feared, say scientists
A study reveals highest microplastic pollution levels ever recorded in a river in Manchester, UK and shows that billions of particles flooded into the sea from rivers in the area in just one year
Microplastics pollute most remote and uncharted areas of the ocean
First data ever gathered from extremely remote area of the South Indian Ocean has a surprisingly high volume of plastic particles, say scientists
Meet the new microbead alternatives
Elizabeth Swan from Withers & Rogers takes a closer look at the innovation driving plastic-free cosmetic scrubs
'World-leading': UK microbead ban comes into force
A ban on the manufacture of 'rinse-off' products containing plastic microbeads takes effect from today
Canada microbead ban enters into force
Legislation bars manufacture and import of all products containing microbeads
Tops Day Nurseries ditches glitter to protect oceans
UK nursery group calls time on use of glitter at its centres fearing it is contributing to microplastics crisis in oceans
Report: Government could cut marine plastic pollution by two thirds
New study from Green Alliance calculates that a series of policy measures could build on microbeads ban and slash marine plastic waste
Government confirms microbead ban coming later this year
In his first major speech as Environment Secretary Michael Gove confirms the government will introduce legislation this year to ban microbeads from cosmetic and personal care products