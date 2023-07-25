Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council

Campaigners threaten legal action to prevent coal mining at Ffos-y-Fran site in South Wales

Policy

Campaigners threaten legal action to prevent coal mining at Ffos-y-Fran site in South Wales

Good Law Project and Coal Action Network team up to launch legal threat against operation of opencast coal mine in Merthyr Tydfil

clock 25 July 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read