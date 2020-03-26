Maldives
Maldives ex-president vows to keep fighting for swift action on climate change
Former president Mohamed Nasheed, who resigned last month in what he claimed was a de facto coup, warns the country will now find it difficult to make its voice heard on the global stage
Exclusive: Former president asks green business to help restore democracy in Maldives
Mohamed Nasheed urges businesses and green groups to write to MPs, warning political unrest in Maldives could derail efforts to tackle climate change
Scotland's marine energy sector aims to rule the waves
Deals signed to export Scottish expertise to Latin America, the Caribbean and the Maldives
Maldives Stock Exchange declares "carbon neutral" status
Stock exchange becomes first in the world to offset carbon emissions
Mayors and governors ready for Copenhagen's "heavy lifting"
About 150 regional, state and city leaders gather in Danish capital to assure diplomats they are ready to lead the transition to a low-carbon economy
Maldives wind farm to supply 40 per cent of island nation's power
Government claims $200m project will bring country closer to goal of carbon neutrality by 2020
Climate change-threatened Maldives proposing green tourist tax
The environment levy could be around $3 a day per tourist, the island group's president has said
Maldives to pilot biochar technology
Islands threatened by rising sea levels to trial controversial technology that some scientists believe could help remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere
Flood-threatened Maldives pledges to go carbon neutral
Archipelago at risk of being wiped out by rising sea levels lays down calls on richer nations to follow suit and decarbonise their economies