Loreal
L'Oreal, Electrolux among firms to win approval for Science-Based Targets
More than 100 global firms have now set emissions targets in line with two-degree pathway
L'Oreal buys landfill gas under carbon neutrality plan
Cosmetics giant set to buy landfill gas from Kentucky plant as part of plan to offset carbon emissions for all US manufacturing sites from 2019
Revealed: The inside story of Natura's Body Shop buyout
The Body Shop's CSR director Christopher Davis lifts the lid on the brand's complicated relationship with L'Oreal and why Natura's acquisition promises a fresh start