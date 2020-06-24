Longannet
Greenpeace slams standby payments for coal power plants
National Grid lists 62GW of generation eligible for capacity payments that green groups fear may extend life of polluting power plants
Updated: MPs demand clarity on carbon capture funding
Energy and climate change committee chair Tim Yeo tells of shock at decision to shift £1bn CCS funding to infrastructure budget
Updated: SSE kicks on with Peterhead carbon capture plans
Agreement with Shell will see design work begin next year if European funding is forthcoming - but Hunterston CCS plant rejected
NER300 sale to proceed, despite plunging carbon prices
European Commission insists sale of 300 million carbon permits to fund clean energy projects cannot be delayed until markets recover
Industry insists CCS will rise from the ashes
But critics slam "enormous lost opportunity" as government moves to restart funding competition
Huhne: Government "will not be proceeding" with Longannet CCS project
Government pulls plug on £1bn funding for flagship carbon capture project
Reports: Longannet CCS project on brink of collapse
The Guardian reports that negotiations between ScottishPower and government are likely to fail
CCS can fire up UK's decarbonisation
Industry calls for more government support for UK carbon capture and storage, which could save 100 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030
ETI unveils £23.5m carbon capture and storage pilot
Project aims to have demonstration facility in place by 2015 with fully functioning plant built five years later
CO2 pipeline proposals bring Scottish CCS closer to reality
National Grid, ScottishPower and Shell unveil proposal to use existing gas line to pump CO2 from Longannet power station to North Sea
UK CCS market to top £10bn by 2025
Research highlights huge carbon storage potential beneath Moray Firth and predicts industry will support 27,000 jobs by 2020
Report: Kingsnorth to secure government funding for CCS project
Financial Times says E.ON and Scottish Power are to receive additional funding to help drive CCS plans forward
UK CCS competition "dead on its feet" says expert
Professor Stuart Hazeldine warns only Scottish Power can deliver CCS within the government's timetable
Hatfield tipped to win race for EU carbon capture funding
Unconfirmed reports claim Hatfield plant in Yorkshire is only UK site to receive EU CCS funding