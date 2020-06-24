London Olympics
Athletes' footprints make the hunt for green medals a daunting challenge
Study assessing how sporting federations can lower the huge ecological impacts of elite athletes has pertinent lessons for businesses
Dow promises to offset travel for Sochi Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics seeks to make travel to and from Games 'carbon neutral' through investment in a portfolio of emission reduction projects
Brazilian Olympic squad gets tips from Carbon Trust
Delegation set to travel to London to find out how UK prepared for huge surges in power demand
Olympic Delivery Authority shows how green teamwork is key to success
The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards Sustainability Team of the Year reveals how embedding sustainability targets into contracts helped deliver green Olympic success
London 2012 says farewell with final green report
Evaluation shows Olympic Games avoided 400 kilotons of CO2 and achieved zero waste to landfill
Interview: The Olympics will always lead the race to be greener
As London 2012's sustainability team issues its final report, David Stubbs talks to BusinessGreen about the green successes from this year's Games
London Olympics celebrates carbon savings record
New report says London 2012 was greenest ever, but highlights key failings
In the Green Room with Coca Cola's Katherine Symonds
The woman in charge of cutting Coke's environmental impact during the Olympic Games explains her passion for solar-powered jet packs and Radio 4 presenters
Coca-Cola urges government to deliver national standard for recycling bins
Drinks giant's Olympics' experience reveals clearer communications and standardised collection points can help boost recycling rates
UK throwing out £25m a year by sending clothes to landfill
New WRAP research calls for drastic increase in textile recycling, as UNITE donates 7,000 Olympic wares to charity
EDF claims delayed Olympic biofuel could still leave a lasting legacy
Utility hopes Rio 2016 Olympic Games will use its new elephant grass biofuel for torch and cauldron, despite missing 2012 deadline
Nike and Adidas race to develop greener sportswear technology
Kenyan marathon runner Abel Kirui won silver dressed in recycled plastic bottles, as Adidas unveils DryDye partnership
London 2012 - False start or head start for green business?
Shaun McCarthy looks back over a fortnight of sporting glory to evaluate how sustainable the Olympic Games really was
Some green thoughts on the Olympics
The venues’ green credentials have been impressive, but the real environmental legacy of London 2012 is found in the unerring commitment the Games require
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2012: Balfour Beatty puts building blocks in place for greener construction
Sustainability team of the year reveals plans to build on green Olympics success by becoming a major player in delivering the Green Deal
Closed Loop Recycling's Olympic legacy leads green job creation push
Dagenham-based plastic recycling plant heads flurry of green investment announcements as Air Products starts work on 50MW green gas facility in Tees Valley
What Twenty Twelve can teach sustainability professionals
Ask yourself what would Kay Hope do, and then do the precise opposite
Green watchdog hails low-carbon Olympic cauldron
Organisers failed to use biogas to fuel Olympic flame, but efficient design meant giant steel cauldron weighed just 16 tonnes
Olympic Park erects wind turbines after all
Seven Quiet Revolution vertical axis wind turbines deployed to provide renewable energy to Olympic Park’s lighting infrastructure
Top 10 green Olympic facts
As London prepares to fire the starting gun on the 2012 Olympic Games, BusinessGreen runs down the event's top sustainable achievements
Games Lanes become hydrogen highways with new fuel cell taxis
VIPs to be treated to five new hydrogen-powered, zero-emission black cabs
WWF awards London 2012 bronze medal for sustainability efforts
New report from WWF and BioRegional hails greenest Games yet, but warns of failures in major areas
EDF fires starting pistol on smart metered Olympics
Real-time monitoring technology to track and publicly report on energy use at Olympic venues
Recyclebank launches green travel summer giveaway
Pledge to change your travel plans during the Olympics and you could receive free reward points