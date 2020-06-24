Limejump
UK Power Networks inks deals for 18MW of low carbon flexibility capacity
Moixa, Limejump, Powervault, and AMP Clean Energy secure contracts worth £450,000 to provide grid balancing services in London and South East England
Demand response: Shell to acquire Limejump as pursuit of 'cleaner energy solutions' accelerates
Oil giant continues clean tech investment push with deal to acquire leading demand response specialist for an undisclosed sum
Limejump 'virtual power plant' enters UK grid balancing market
UK digital grid flexibility specialist secures approval from Ofgem to compete in Balancing Mechanism Market alongside Big Six and major power plants