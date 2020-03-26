Labour Party Conference 2019
'People's power': Labour eyes 52GW of new state-run offshore wind by 2030
Labour wants to build 37 new offshore wind farms with a 51 per cent public ownership stake in a bid to turbocharge clean energy rollout
Labour plots £3.6bn EV charge point rollout to 'jumpstart electric car revolution'
Party unveils plans for 'mammoth' EV charging rollout and new community car club schemes, as Shadow Chancellor promises to spend 'whatever resources are necessary' to meet UK climate goals
Labour unveils plans for NHS Green New Deal
Lower emissions from the health service will not only benefit the climate but also offer greater therapeutic value to patients and help to aid recovery, Labour says
Survey: A third of public support XR net zero by 2025 goal
As conference season kicks off new survey suggests spotlight will be on parties' decarbonisation agendas