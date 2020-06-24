Kevin Rudd
Senate votes down Australian cap-and-trade bill
Climate bill defeated in 41-33 vote, as government insists it will put the bill before the Senate for a third time on Friday
Australian carbon plans thrown into crisis by new opposition leader
Early election on the cards after new opposition leader vows to block cap-and-trade bill
Australian cap-and-trade bill on a knife edge
Failure to pass bill could lead government to call snap election
Australia's climate bill row heats up
Prime Minister Kevin Rudd expresses anger at opposition's continued attempts to block cap-and-trade legislation
Australia exempts agriculture from emissions trading scheme
Amendments may also give farmers a chance to sell carbon offsets on the open market
Rising sea levels threaten Australia's coastal lifestyle, warns report
Study calls for national policy that may ban citizens from building seaside homes
Australia passes renewable energy laws
20 per cent renewables target expected to generate at least $23bn in investments
Australian carbon trading plan rejected by Senate
Pro-business and green camps unite to vote against broad cap-and-trade scheme
Australia delays carbon trading scheme by a year
Carbon trading experts lament "bad policy outcome" and blow to global market liquidity
Australia commits to cut carbon 15 per cent by 2020
Australia follows EU in agreeing to binding emission targets, but environmental groups slam "weak" targets as inadequate