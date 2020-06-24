Jose Manuel Barroso
Business leaders call on EU to protect the carbon price
Letter to Commission argues permits should be held back to boost cap-and-trade system after carbon plummets to €6.30 a tonne
Hedegaard in running for EU climate commissioner role
Danish government insists cabinet reshuffle will not disrupt Copenhagen Summit
Copenhagen is a "business opportunity" says EC president
Despite concerns about whether or not the meeting will result in any real and lasting agreements, the European Commission believes Copenhagen will benefit European companies
EC president: Europe must "decarbonise" transport and grid
Once criticised for buying a gas guzzler, Jose Manuel Barroso has laid out his plans to combat climate change in Europe