ADVERTISEMENT

Jony Ive

'Small ideas can have a big impact': Prince of Wales and Sir Jony Ive launch green design competition

R&D

'Small ideas can have a big impact': Prince of Wales and Sir Jony Ive launch green design competition

'Terra Carta Design Lab' builds on Prince of Wales-led green recovery charter launched earlier this year

clock 24 July 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

22 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

Theresa May warns world is 'at a crucial crossroad for our climate', as she takes up new role at Aldersgate Group

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
03

The UK's Hydrogen Strategy: Is it a bit off-colour?

20 July 2021 • 5 min read
04

Heat pumps are critical to net zero - but they urgently need policy support

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
05

'Take control': Ofgem and BEIS unveil energy digitalisation and smart technologies strategies

20 July 2021 • 4 min read