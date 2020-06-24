Jairam Ramesh
Indian energy giant targets 10GW of hydropower by 2013
National Hydroelectric Power Corporation aims to add 4.5GW of new capacity, as government announces crackdown on dams that have an adverse environmental impact
Climate change: Chinese adviser calls for open mind on causes
China's most senior negotiator on climate change says more research needed to establish whether warming is man-made
BASIC countries to meet ahead of crucial Copenhagen Accord deadline
New Delhi meeting to further cement BASIC coalition ahead of next round of climate change talks
India to reduce carbon intensity by 24 per cent by 2020
Environment minister, Jairam Ramesh, expected to formally announce the targets in parliament tomorrow
India pledges to phase out HCFCs by 2030
Nation to seek funding and technology at Copenhagen talks to help meet new greenhouse gas target
India to set non-binding carbon emissions targets, says minister
Draft laws underway to reduce greenhouse gas output