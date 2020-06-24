island
SIMEC strikes 'landmark' deal to supply tidal power to Channel Island
Power from experimental tidal array in the Raz Blanchard will supply renewable electricity to the island of Alderney
SSE eyes subsea cable link to unlock Scottish island wind potential
Energy supplier seeks to capitalise on government's recent decision to allow remote island onshore wind developers to bid for clean energy contracts
Renault to transform Portuguese island into green power leader
Carmaker has partnered with local electricity provider EEM to launch project to turn Porto Santo into a 'smart fossil free island' using EVs, battery storage, and renewables