Innogy
'A new chapter': RWE to ditch coal and target carbon neutrality by 2040
German energy giant promises phase out of fossil fuel generation and 'huge investments' in renewables, storage and green gas
'A British success story': Clean energy auction promises offshore wind at 'zero subsidy'
Concerns over legal delays remain, but the offshore wind industry is today celebrating record cost reductions
Dunkirk auction provides boost for France's offshore wind industry
Winning bid of just €50/MWh came from a consortium led by EDF Renewables, Innogy and Enbridge
Innogy steps up clean tech investment amid 'turbulent year'
German energy giant hails investment in cleantech start-ups, but laments challenging year as earnings slip amid 'unusually low' wind levels
Shell and Innogy agree investment on €18m floating wind project
TetraSpar floating wind demonstration project could usher in new era of low-cost floating wind, developers claim
Innogy SE: UK nuclear woes promise 'exciting' times for renewables
Chief operating officer Hans Bünting believes collapse of Hitachi deal could spell good news for renewable power developers
Creating a world of 1.5 degree global warming needs radical solutions, but the focus should be on 'gain' not 'pain'
Thomas Birr, CEO at innogy Innovation Hub, argues businesses need to listen to the 'radicals' who insist deep decarbonisation is possible
Global briefing: Bolsonaro reverses on Paris exit threat as final vote draws near
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Triton Knoll offshore wind farm secures financial close
860MW offshore wind farm is now fully funded with construction set to start imminently
Innogy cuts ribbon on Welsh onshore wind farm
57MW Brechfa Forest West wind farm will provide enough green electricity to power 38,000 Welsh homes
Innogy to sell 41 per cent stake in Triton Knoll offshore wind project
Japanese utilities Electric Power Development and Kansai Electric Power Co to each take a stake in the North Sea project in first investment of its kind
Green powerhouse: E.ON agrees to acquire Innogy from RWE in €43bn deal
Complex deal promises to reshape European energy market, as utility giants respond to renewables shift
World's greenest companies outperform fossil fuel benchmark by two to one
Clean 200 companies generated total return of 32 per cent over the last 18 months, compared to 15.7 per cent for fossil fuel benchmark index
Sun seekers: Innogy prepares for solar push under €3.5bn renewables strategy
German renewables giant promises to spend €3.5bn on new renewable capacity over the next three years, with major focus on solar PV rollout
Innogy to enter US onshore wind market with 2GW deal
Germany energy firm teams up with equity investor Terra Firma Capital Partners for agreed acquisition of 20 projects developed by EverPower Wind Holdings
SSE and Statoil buy out Statkraft's stake in Dogger Bank offshore wind projects
Four projects off North East coast of England with potential 4.8GW capacity now owned by SEE, Statoil and Innogy
Innogy launches EV business
German energy giant announces new plans to become 'leading solution provider' for EV charging infrastructure across Europe and US