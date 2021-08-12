ADVERTISEMENT

IndiBreathe

Hemp-based insulation firm secures Scottish National Investment Bank funding

Buildings



IndiNature says investment will help scale up production of its 'carbon negative' building material

clock 12 August 2021 • 2 min read
