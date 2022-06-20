Holiday Inn Express

No More Miniatures: Unilever helps Holiday Inn-owner cut single-use plastic

Recycling

No More Miniatures: Unilever helps Holiday Inn-owner cut single-use plastic

Guests at IHG Hotels & Resorts sites will have access to full-size Dove products as part of new partnership

clock 20 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

COP28: Two-thirds plant-based menu promised in first for UN Climate Summit

15 November 2023 • 6 min read
04

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Energy Transitions Commission: Only rapid, dramatic fossil fuel phase-down can deliver safe climate

16 November 2023 • 6 min read