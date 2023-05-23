Green Hydrogen Energy Company

Carlton Power and Schroders Greencoat join forces to fuel £200m green hydrogen pipeline

Energy

New joint venture platform GHECO aims to deliver 500MW of green hydrogen projects across the UK using development expertise from Carlton and financing from Schroders Greencoat

clock 23 May 2023 • 3 min read
