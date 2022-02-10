Green Frog Power Ltd

Diesel-to-battery swap: Pulse Clean Energy eyes 1GW UK grid battery storage pipeline following rebrand

Infrastructure

Diesel-to-battery swap: Pulse Clean Energy eyes 1GW UK grid battery storage pipeline following rebrand

Firm previously known as Green Frog Power announces rebrand and renewed focus on battery storage following acquisition by IMCO last year

clock 10 February 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
02

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
03

Toyota SUV ad depicting off-road driving in nature banned by ASA

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read