Gordon Brown
EU referendum: Gordon Brown declares UK should be at 'forefront' of European response to climate change
Former prime minister argues that continued EU membership would benefit UK energy market through greater integration with continent
Is the UK's offshore wind dream sinking fast?
Industry warns proposed government support levels could "kill industry dead"
Winners announced as £75bn offshore wind revolution gets under way
Government hopes newly awarded Round 3 offshore development zones will deliver a quarter of the UK's electricity needs by 2020
Brown insists there is a "way forward" after Copenhagen
Prime minister says he has a plan that will bolster chances of global climate change deal over next few months
Gordon Brown pushes for 'Plan B' Copenhagen deal
Last ditch effort to salvage agreement as Obama meets with Wen Jiabao
Gordon Brown's Copenhagen Speech - in full
British Prime Minister Gordon Brown this morning addressed the Copenhagen Summit and called for a deal to be reached - here is his speech in full
Copenhagen breakthrough as Africa signals support for $100bn funding proposal
Agreement edges fractionally closer as African nations group scales back funding demands
Cameron signs up Tesco and M&S to lead green home push
High Street names reportedly lined up to provide green home makeovers from " day one" of a Conservative government
UK and France increase climate funding offer to £1.5bn
As De Boer reports "good progress" on technology transfer, Brown and Sarkozy pledge increase in funding that will take EU contribution to fast-track fund above €2bn a year
Gordon Brown: EU cuts must go deeper to get Copenhagen climate deal
Prime minister tells the Guardian he hopes the EU will agree to a cut in emissions of 30% by 2020
Big business demands strong Copenhagen agreement
Gordon Brown says he welcomes support from firms that will be key players in low carbon transition
Copenhagen climate talks: No deal, we're out of time, Obama warns
Brown still hopes to salvage climate talks as US rules out binding targets
Brown: global deal must be reached at Copenhagen
Prime minister will tell the Major Economies Forum that world leaders have an historic opportunity to reach an international deal this year
Nissan to build electric car battery plant in Sunderland
Nissan-Renault Alliance confirms plans for £200m battery plant, as government announces North East will be second "Low Carbon Economic Area"
Green building sector celebrates eco-town approval
Rackheath in Norfolk, Bicester in Oxfordshire, Whitehill Bordon in Hampshire and China Clay in Cornwall get green light
Johnson challenges government over electric car scheme
Mayor reportedly fuming over prime minister's premature announcement
Brown seeks green jobs and electric cars for the UK
Alistair Darling will flesh out plans for electric vehicle trials in the Budget later this month
Brown lays out strategy for 400,000 low-carbon jobs
UK must move fast to take advantage of global race to become a green technology hub, says prime minister
Low-carbon vehicle funding unveiled as Heathrow "sweetener"
Government announces £250m cash injection to help car industry retool for low-carbon economy as part of "green" transport package, but campaigners remain unimpressed
Tories slam UK clean tech record, as Brown outlines plan for Green New Deal
Opposition claims UK is missing out on boom in demand for green products, as Gordon Brown insists his new green investment plans are more ambitious than Obama's, relative to the size of the economy
Mandelson: Low-carbon nuclear must drive UK manufacturing revival
HIgh-tech manufacturing must form the basis for the next UK industrial revolution
Brown meets rebel Heathrow MPs
Prime minister meets backbench MPs in attempt to address concerns over potential impact of Heathrow expansion on government's green credentials
Brown follows Qatar deal with Abu Dhabi clean tech alliance
UK and Masdar sign memorandum of understanding to develop clean technologies
Army of energy advisors prepares for battle
Workers will go out into communities on energy efficiency crusade