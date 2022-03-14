Global Standard on Responsible Climate Lobbying

'A matter of urgency': Global investors unveil new standard for responsible corporate climate lobbying

Investment

'A matter of urgency': Global investors unveil new standard for responsible corporate climate lobbying

Global Standard on Responsible Climate Lobbying sets out check list for how businesses can ensure their engagement on policy issues is in line with their net zero goals

clock 14 March 2022 • 3 min read
