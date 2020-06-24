G8
Halving CO2 by 2050 to cost less than one per cent of GDP
Imperial College research finds cost of slashing emissions would be $2tr per year
Breaking: G8 Summit admits "grave concern" over slow progress of climate change action
Final communique stresses that G8 leaders remain "strongly committed" to delivering ambitious global climate treaty
G8 Summit sidelines climate change agenda
World leaders unlikely to discuss global warming at two day summit, as Downing Street insists it remains fully committed to securing global deal in 2015
G8 ministers argue climate action must 'intensify as a matter of urgency'
Foreign ministers recognise 'international climate policy and sustainable economic development are mutually reinforcing', but topic still unlikely to be on agenda for G8 Summit
G8 pledges climate action as Bonn talks stall
Summit agrees to accelerate action to tackle methane, HFCs, and soot, while also commissioning research into effective emission reduction policies
Japan aims for 20 per cent renewable power
Fukushima disaster forces shift in energy policy and review of nuclear expansion plans
Toshiba forgoes nuclear sales for renewables focus
Japanese manufacturer fears red tape will hit profits after TEPCO confirms meltdowns at three Fukushima reactors
South Korea and China lead G20 nations in green stimulus spending
But renewable energy funding needs to double to $500bn annually to limit global warming, UN study warns
China's rapid growth imperils global climate change goal, says study
Rich nations need to cut CO2 emissions 90 per cent, says national think-tank
World Bank warns even two degree rise will cripple development efforts
Bank issues unequivocal call for rich nations to dramatically increase climate change funding for developing countries
Cutting China's carbon to cost $438bn per year, says study
Report argues developed nations would need to share expense of aggressively reducing CO2 levels
Developing nations insist they remain open to carbon target negotiations
Chief UN negotiator insists meaningful climate deal can be reached, despite limited progress at G8 meeting
Updated: World leaders fail to agree binding climate change targets
Ban Ki-Moon hits out at developed nations' failure to deliver more demanding short-term emission targets
G8 agrees to "historic" climate deal
But commitment to cut emissions by 80 per cent is overshadowed by continuing stand-off with emerging powers
Blair and Obama call for G8 climate talk breakthrough
Ex-prime minister calls for increased focus on energy efficiency and forestry, while Obama works towards breakthrough in climate talks
PwC report insists halving emissions is affordable
Cutting global emissions by 50 per cent by 2050 would cost just three per cent of GDP
India unveils climate action plan
As G8 leaders prepare to discuss launch of $10bn cleantech fund, India commits to increased investment in solar power and energy efficiency
Blair touts energy efficiency, CCS and nuclear as key to climate deal
Former prime minister delivers report on how to break deadlocked international climate negotiations
World's largest firms demand global emissions target
100 multinationals call on G8 to deliver post Kyoto deal based on " unambiguous" commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half
Japan to introduce carbon trading "as early as this autumn"
Prime minister Yasuo Fukuda announces plans to cut emissions by up to 80 per cent by 2050
CEOs urge G8 to take action on water
"Water is not just an environmental issue – it is a poverty and development issue, an economic issue, and therefore a business issue"