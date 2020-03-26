Fiji
Fiji takes swipe at 'selfish' nations as it unveils 2050 net zero climate law
Pacific island nation aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, tax plastics, and draw up plans to relocate citizens affected by climate change
'We must redouble our efforts': Fiji's PM Bainimarama urges year of climate action in 2019
Private sector has a key role in driving ambitious government action, COP23 president Frank Bainimarama warns in exclusive article for BusinessGreen
Rallying businesses for the climate fight
Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama writes exclusively for BusinessGreen on the role businesses can play in the international effort to tackle climate change
Macron: 'Reject trade deals with those who don't comply with Paris Agreement'
French President rejects isolationism and calls for global unity on tackling climate change in passionate speech to UN General Assembly
Fiji launches first international green bond
Dual-tranche bond - the first international sovereign green offering from an emerging economy - launched this morning on London Stock Exchange
COP 23: All the latest
All the news, analysis and opinion from the annual UN climate summit in Bonn
COP23: What to expect from the UN climate summit in Bonn
Two weeks of talks, diplomacy, jargon and speculation over the US 'will-they-won't-they' plot line start in Germany today - can countries lay the foundations for increased low carbon ambition?
Fiji calls for 'absolute dedication' to Paris goals, but will the world respond?
The Fijian Presidency of the annual UN climate summit wants to ensure ambitions are increased, but does the US have other plans?