EU-UK Brexit

SMMT urges EU and UK to strike Rules of Origin deal to swerve £3,400 EV tax hike

Policy

SMMT urges EU and UK to strike Rules of Origin deal to swerve £3,400 EV tax hike

Trade body calls on EU and UK to tap brakes on new Rules of Origin requirements that could add 10 per cent tariffs to BEV sales

clock 18 October 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read