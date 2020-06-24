ETI
Heat networks could cut UK decarbonisation costs by £3bn, ETI estimates
Report by Energy Technologies Institute (ETI) sets out pathways for cutting capital costs of developing heat networks
Nuclear option: UK readies £32m small modular reactor testing scheme
Experts from finance, nuclear, construction and manufacturing gather at government summit to discuss accelerating small reactor development
ETI debuts clean energy cost comparison tool
New online tool aims to build on Levelised Cost of Energy data by providing greater insight into full system costs
Nuclear can be a cost-competitive energy source
Energy for Humanity's Kirsty Gogan argues nuclear must follow renewables pathway and drive down costs
Energy Technologies Institute launches David Clarke Fellowship in support of future low carbon leaders
New programme launched in honour of ETI's late chief executive Dr David Clarke
ETI: Green heat challenge can be overcome
Research body argues smart systems approach can deliver cost-effective emissions-savings from heating
Report: There is enough UK CO2 storage capacity for decades to come
Energy Technologies Institute says 'substantial' CO2 storage capacity can meet demand through to 2050 and beyond
ETI launches project to clean up biomass impurities
Research aims to boost efficiency and cost-effectiveness of biomass power plants
Masdar snaps up stake in Peterhead floating wind farm
Norwegian energy giant Statoil sells 25 per cent stake in world's first floating wind farm project off coast of Scotland