Energy Technologies Institute
Report: Natural gas home heating 'will still be around for a long time'
Further UK policy measures are needed to shift homes towards low carbon heating options, analysis by Cambridge Econometrics finds
Heat networks could cut UK decarbonisation costs by £3bn, ETI estimates
Report by Energy Technologies Institute (ETI) sets out pathways for cutting capital costs of developing heat networks
ETI: Planting 1.4 million hectares of biomass crops can boost green energy
Energy Technology Institute report argues more home-grown energy crops for biomass would be cost-effective means of producing low carbon energy
Masdar snaps up stake in Peterhead floating wind farm
Norwegian energy giant Statoil sells 25 per cent stake in world's first floating wind farm project off coast of Scotland
Survey shows widescale public support for bioenergy
ETI survey shows support for bioenergy similar to that of solar and offshore wind, but reveals on-going concerns about that biomass production's potential impact on food supplies
Report: No 'show-stopping' barriers to bioenergy with CCS in UK
ETI urges government to back BECCS technology which it says could deliver negative emissions within 10 years
UK energy networks 'need radical transformation' to enable low carbon future
Energy Technologies Institute calls for clear decisions to be made soon over upgrading networks to support a clean energy transition
Could UK small modular reactors be in operation by 2030?
Energy Technologies Institute argues small modular reactors capable of delivering clean power and heat could be in place by 2030 if the right policy framework is put in place
ETI project to review lifecycle emissions from bioenergy
Energy Technologies Institute to invest £160,000 in seven-month project to review greenhouse gas emissions associated with biomass materials
CO2 storage off UK coast has 'no technical hurdles', concludes ETI
DECC-funded research argues several sites could be fully operational by 2030
ETI launches project to find salt caverns suitable for hydrogen storage
Caverns could store low-carbon fuel for use at times of peak demand
ETI seeks partners for shipping efficiency projects
Government and industry-backed organisation announces flurry of projects in a bid to reduce shipping sector's emissions
ETI launches small nuclear reactor 'enabler' project
New £300,000 study aims to identify the initial work that will have to be done over the next five years to deliver a small nuclear reactor in the UK by 2030
Why it's not just policy uncertainty threatening future of renewable heat
Just a day after government warns UK is making insufficient progress in deploying renewable heat, study warns sector faces significant barriers to deployment
ETI offers £2m to build carbon capture business case
Government-backed organisation seeking partners to collaborate on mechanism to finance second-generation CCS projects
UK carbon capture industry 'feasible and affordable', study finds
Up to 50 million tonnes of CO2 could be trapped from industry and power stations, cutting cost of meeting climate targets and safeguarding jobs
Next decade 'critical' for UK's energy future
Energy Technologies Institute says early action will ensure country can develop a low cost, low carbon energy system
North Sea CO2 storage vision gets £2.5m boost
Government funding aims to help identify potential sites to store emissions trapped from power plants and factories
Could a floating turbine cut offshore wind costs by almost half?
Energy Technologies Institute-backed study suggests innovative floating turbine design could cut offshore wind costs to £85/MWh
"Very Long Blade Project" promises wind energy cost breakthrough
Blade Dynamics announces work is to commence on prototype of new lightweight wind turbine blade design
Identifying clean energy priorities
David Clarke of the ETI argues a practical and evidence-based approach to affordable, secure and sustainable energy production can help boost UK economic development and improve our quality of life
Pelamis powers up latest wave energy device
Tank testing in France helps to double power capture as part of £1.4m public-private project
ETI calls for gas carbon capture solutions
Organisations asked to submit proposals for technologies that can cut the cost of trapping emissions from gas-fired power stations
Marine energy: On the crest of a wave?
Simon Cheeseman of the Energy Technologies Institute argues that marine power has the potential to play a larger role in the UK's energy mix