Energy and Climate Change Committee
Could Westminster face dearth of energy and climate scrutiny with new select committee set up?
The scrapping of DECC was understandably followed by the disbanding of the parliamentary committee which scrutinised it, but could this lead to a hole in scrutiny of energy and climate change policies?
Iain Wright confirmed as chair of revamped Business Committee, as energy and climate change committee axed
ECC Committee scrapped in favour of new oversight body covering business, energy, and industrial strategy headed by Labour MP Iain Wright
DECC scrapped and cabinet reshuffle: the green economy reacts
Policy makers, green groups and businesses have their say on Theresa May's Whitehall changes and cabinet appointments
National Grid needs overhaul due to 'conflict of interests' say MPs
Energy and Climate Change select committee calls calls for raft of changes to future-proof UK energy system
MPs warn clean energy U-turns undermine Paris commitments
Investor confidence has been dented by waves of sudden policy changes which could prove a 'false economy' as the government seeks the lowest-cost route to decarbonisation, influential committee warns
Amber Rudd declines to reveal details of secretive 'clean growth' committee
Group is thought to convene meetings with ministers from environment and energy departments on issues including air quality, climate change and green energy
Reports: SNP to chair Energy and Climate Change Committee
Leaked email appears to confirm Scottish Nationalists will head up influential committee
Shale gas should be at centre of next government's energy policy - Tim Yeo
Green-leaning Tory MP and chairman of parliament’s energy and climate committee says fracking is safe and will benefit UK’s economy and enivronment
Tim Yeo: Next government must face down opposition to shale gas and onshore wind
Energy and Climate Change committee chair addresses future challenges in energy and climate policy in final speech as an MP
MPs: £11bn smart meter programme could prove 'a costly failure'
Series of delivery challenges still have to be address ahead of nationwide roll out of 53 million devices
UK energy policy 'pulling in opposite directions', MPs warn
Conflicting policies could harm green energy and drive up emissions and costs, says Energy and Climate Change Committee
Paris climate deal must lay ground for global carbon trading, MPs say
Energy and Climate Change Committee says global agreement must allow carbon trading between countries to help meet emissions targets
MPs call on government to drive development of small nuclear power stations
Energy and Climate Change select committee says government should work with industry to drive forward nascent industry
UK not doing enough to support green start-ups, MPs warn
Low carbon innovators faced with muddled landscape of support measures and huge funding gaps when bringing clean technologies to market
MPs: 'Lost decade' means UK must now fast-track carbon-capture projects
Report calls for final investment decision on two UK projects to be made before 2015 election following years of delays
MPs: Community renewables projects need more support
Report calls for subsidy mechanism covering projects between 10MW and 50MW to help schools and small businesses benefit from green energy
Give small businesses free smart meters, say MPs
Displays will encourage consumers to take action to reduce their consumption after smart meter rollout, says influential committee
Green businesses have nothing to fear from proper lobbying reform
Wide-ranging reforms of parliamentary rules are long overdue, and green businesses and NGOs should be leading the charge
Breaking: Sir Robert Smith replaces Yeo as interim chair of Energy and Climate Committee
Lib Dem Deputy Chair of the Committee unanimously elected to cover for Yeo as he temporarily steps down in face of ongoing investigation
Severn Barrage: MPs not convinced by green credentials
Report argues proposed £25bn scheme "has not demonstrated sufficient value as a low-carbon energy source to override regional and environmental concerns"
Tim Yeo rejects report of climate sceptic stance
Conservative MP says media reports misinterpreted his comments, insists he still believes humans are likely to be main cause of climate change
Updated: Green Deal needs targets to be effective, warn MPs
It is unacceptable that Ministers are unable to explain what success would look like for one of the Coalition's flagship policies, Committee argues
Exclusive: Yeo warns of wide-ranging energy investment hiatus
Chair of Energy and Climate Change Committee urges government to clarify key Energy Bill details before the summer recess or risk months of stalled energy investment
US shale gas boom "unlikely" to be repeated in UK, warn MPs
"Ministers should not base energy policy on an assumption that gas prices will fall in future as a result of shale gas production"