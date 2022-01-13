End Fuel Poverty Coalition

Charities urge government to ramp up insulation and clean energy to tackle cost of living crisis

BusinessGreen

Charities urge government to ramp up insulation and clean energy to tackle cost of living crisis

Letter to PM argues accelerating shift away from fossil fuels can help curb surging bills and cut fuel poverty

clock 13 January 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Holcim to trial 'breakthrough' magnetic concrete for wireless EV charging

07 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Faster than expected': EV sales predicted to overtake fossil fuel cars within three years across Europe

12 January 2022 • 4 min read
03

'The worst way to cut energy bills': Campaigners slam reports government is considering cutting energy efficiency levy

11 January 2022 • 4 min read
04

Catalyst secures Yorkshire site for major new battery storage facility

10 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

Shell unveils all-electric vehicle charging hub in Fulham

13 January 2022 • 2 min read