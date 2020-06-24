Election 2019
Our first past the post electoral system is hampering the green economy
In her valedictory column as an MEP, the Greens Molly Scott Cato argues that until Labour embraces electoral reform the UK's net zero transition will remain badly underpowered
Chancellor promises to 'prioritise' environment in March Budget
First Budget under Prime Minister Johnson will focus on environment, raising hopes for net zero action
Five signs the 2020s can be the decade of delivery on climate
Forum for the Future's Will Dawson sets out the key drivers for climate action next year
Election 2019: What the main parties' manifestos say about zero-emissions transport
Sam Unsworth assesses whether Conservative and Labour Parties' manifesto go far enough to deliver net zero transport