Dyson
Plastic-free material made from fish waste wins £30,000 James Dyson prize
Student inventor Lucy Hughes takes home prize for MarinaTex, a biodegradable translucent film made from organic fish waste and red algae
Dyson abandons electric vehicle dream
Electric car 'simply not commercially viable' for the firm, says founder James Dyson
As Dyson selects Singapore for EV factory, British MPs step up calls green car tax breaks
Calls grow for Chancellor to move UK electric vehicle adoption into the fast lane, as charging infrastructure investment takes a step forward
Dyson to expand Wiltshire facility to boost electric-car tests
Tech company invests £200m in Hullavington site to double vehicle-testing capacity
Reports: Dyson recruiting 300 EV jobs to advance green motoring strategy
British technology firm is beefing up its EV team as it races to build first electric car by 2020
James Dyson to invest £2.5bn on 'radically different' electric car
British inventor, whose company has been working on vehicle since 2015, says it will launch in 2020