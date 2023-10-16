Donald Tusk

Shock Polish election exit polls spark hopes of higher EU climate ambition

Politics

Shock Polish election exit polls spark hopes of higher EU climate ambition

Two exit polls indicate ruling Law and Justice Party has not won enough seats to form a government, potentially paving way for easing of strained relations with EU on climate policy

clock 16 October 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read