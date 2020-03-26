diesels
'There's a future for diesel': Bosch claims emissions breakthrough
German engineering giant announces new technology it claims will cut nitrogen oxide emissions for diesel cars to a fraction of 2020 limits
Survey: Public backs charges for polluting cars
More than half of the British public supports higher charges for polluting cars entering urban areas, ClientEarth research reveals
Mayor seeks views on expanding ULEZ London-wide from 2021
Ultra-Low Emission Zone to be expanded to area within North and South circular roads for all vehicles traveling in the city from October 2021 under Mayor Sadiq Khan's latest plans
Diesels in London face parking charge hike
New Islington scheme means two London boroughs now have a parking surcharge in place for diesel vehicles