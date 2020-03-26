DExEU
More than two-thirds of Defra staff moved to Brexit-related roles
Staff redeployed as ex-government adviser says Brexit is bad for environment
Government urged to issue post-Brexit stimulus package for green energy sector
Investment in low-carbon infrastructure could collapse post-Brexit unless government prepares emergency support plans, new report warns
'No deal' risks major disruption across green economy, DExEU documents confirm
The publication of the government's no deal plans have confirmed that without a Brexit deal the UK's green economy faces massive disruption and significant long term risks
Green Brexit: Investors and energy firms 'strongly urge' UK and EU to secure close climate cooperation
Letter signed by Aviva, E.ON, EDF, Npower, and others calls on UK and EU to work closely post-Brexit towards meeting Paris Agreement goals
Reports: Brexit impact assessment leak spells green economy woes
Leaked Whitehall analysis suggests almost every sector of economy will be worse off under all scenarios once the UK leaves the EU
'Total absence of analysis': Government releases Brexit sectoral analyses
Reports cover nuclear, renewables, agriculture, aviation, chemicals, and environmental services, but fail to impress observers