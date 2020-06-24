Democratic Party
Democrat frontrunner Biden says he will stop China spreading coal around the world
Joe Biden, who tops opinion polls in the Democratic primaries, pledges to build a coalition of nations to scrub dirty energy from China's belt and road programme
Green shoots? Democrats take control of House in US elections
Mid-term election results prompt hope of renewed progress on climate action in US, after gains for Democrats in the House and key state governor seats
Hillary Clinton could run on strongest climate change platform ever
The Democrats' draft platform won't be ratified until the convention, but climate activists are already hailing it as a 'monumental victory'
US swing state voters back climate action
Polling shows strong support for clean energy investment, as NGOs argue Clean Power Plan can resist 'barrage of litigation'
Clinton campaign chief: Climate 'top of the agenda' for Hillary 2016
Chair of Clinton campaign reveals action on climate change will be a top priority, fuelling hopes a Clinton presidency would build on recent progress from Obama administration
Capitol Hill climate change battles approaching boiling point
Republicans and environmental groups both take aim at White House's environmental strategy, albeit for very different reasons
Bloomberg brings climate change out of the closet in stunning snub to Romney
Mayor's endorsement could turn climate change into a serious election issue – and it might even embolden Republicans
Ryan admits seeking funding from 'green pork' package he attacked
Vice President Joe Biden defends loan guarantee programme and pressures candidate Paul Ryan into admission during last night's debate
President Obama: 'Climate change is not a hoax'
President offers hope to green businesses by promising to cut emissions further and continue to support clean energy at Democratic conference
US Election 2012 - Green Business Special
BusinessGreen keeps you up-to-date on the election that could change the direction of the global green economy
"Hamilton doesn't fall asleep" - Green quotes of the week
Who said what in the world of green business this week?
Democrats roll out climate change big guns, Republicans remain immune
Climate hearing appears to fail to sway Republicans before Thursday's vote on curbing Obama's green ambitions
Mid-term defeat leaves Obama's climate agenda hanging by a thread
Democrats lose control of the House of Representatives, providing Republicans with the power to block new environmental and energy legislation
Obama gives green light to White House solar panels
Energy Secretary expected to announce plan to install solar hot water and solar PV panels at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
Senators launch bipartisan effort to deliver clean energy tax breaks
Senators Bingaman and Snowe team up to unveil Advanced Energy Tax Incentives Act
Obama vows to make energy top priority for 2011
President plans to revitalise stalled climate change agenda, saying clean energy policy will be delivered "in chunks"
Barack Obama under fire for grossly underestimating Gulf oil spill
White House commission finds that administration lost public trust and may have sabotaged clean-up operations
US declares successful end to BP's well "kill" operation
Five months on from the fatal accident that sparked the Gulf oil spill the ruptured well is finally sealed off for good
Obama urged to pump up fuel efficiency standard
Coalition of green groups writes to president calling on him to impose 60mpg fuel efficiency standard
Obama declares Gulf states open for business, as Alabama sues BP
White House releases photo showing president and daughter swimming in Gulf waters
White House hails "beginning of the end" for BP crisis
Company confirms success of "static kill" operation
Obama puts clean economy at heart of mid-term election campaign
Administration touts green job successes as president prepares to call on Congress for an extension to clean energy tax credits
Obama approves $1.85bn of solar funding in job creation push
President says loan guarantees will create 5,000 jobs and support the first US solar plant to provide energy through the night
Obama optimistic on climate bill despite ongoing opposition
White House meeting fails to deliver consensus on climate bill, but Obama administration insists "we will be able to get something done this year"