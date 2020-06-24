Cuba
US inks climate alliance with Argentina
Barack Obama's climate diplomacy drive continues with new partnership to scale up renewables, tackle aviation emissions, and phase out potent warming gases
Qatar delivers target-free INDC in final flurry of national climate pledges
World's richest country plans to diversify its economy into clean energy but refuses to set carbon reduction targets
UK firm signs sweet deal with Cuban sugar producers
Havana Energy invests $250m to develop series of plants generating energy from sugar cane residue